Banchero, who's listed as questionable due to an illness, is present at Orlando's morning shootaround ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nets, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Banchero was a late scratch for Sunday's matchup versus the Hawks after nailing a last-second, game-winning shot versus the Pistons on Saturday. He appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Tuesday's matchup, but his official availability may come down to a game-time decision.