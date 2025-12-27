Carter amassed 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to Charlotte.

Carter continues to put up serviceable numbers on both ends of the floor, having now scored in double figures in six of the past seven games. In 30 regular-season appearances thus far, Carter is averaging 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks, which is good enough for top-100 value in standard leagues. His upside is basically non-existent, but his floor warrants a roster spot in most leagues.