Carter finished Friday's 130-120 win over Toronto with 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

Carter scored 15 of his 23 points across the second and third quarters of Friday's game and finished as the Magic's third-leading scorer behind Desmond Bane (32 points) and Anthony Black (25 points). It was Carter's third 20-plus-point performance of the season and his highest scoring output since Dec. 18 against the Nuggets (26 points). He has averaged 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.8 blocks over 29.8 minutes per game since Jan. 2.