This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Magic's Wendell Carter: Downgraded to questionable
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Carter is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks with left ankle soreness.
Carter is likely to test out his ankle before the Magic determine his playing status Monday. Moritz Wagner would likely step into the starting lineup if Carter can't play, with Goga Bitadze figuring to move into the backup center role in this case.