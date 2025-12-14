Carter finished Saturday's 132-120 loss to New York with 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four steals and two assists in 35 minutes.

Carter provided another efficient performance Saturday and was one of five Magic players to score in double figures, recording 14 points for a second consecutive contest. The big man also tallied a game- and season-best four steals, doubling his previous season high in swipes. Carter has scored in double figures in back-to-back outings following a three-game stretch in which he totaled 20 points. He has grabbed at least six rebounds in each of those five appearances.