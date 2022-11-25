Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Carter (foot) didn't participate in Friday's shootaround and will be a game-time decision against the 76ers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter has missed the last two games due to a strained plantar fascia, and it remains unclear if he'll be able to play Friday against the 76ers. If he remains sidelined, Mo Bamba should draw another start at center.