Carter recorded 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 108-107 victory over the Bulls.

Carter made his presence felt on both ends of the court Friday, as he posted his third straight game with at least 20 points and also ended quite close to recording what would've been his seventh double-double of the season. Firmly entrenched as one of Orlando's most consistent performers on a game-to-game basis, Carter is averaging 18.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting an impressive 46.4 percent from three-point range in eight November appearances.