Carter collected 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-94 win over the Wizards.

Carter looked sharp on the offensive end, knocking down 70.0 percent of his tries from the field while continuing to find success from beyond the arc. The Duke product has now drilled two or more triples in three straight matchups. Carter hasn't been overly impressive in the scoring column so far this year, but he's come alive of late, posting 18 and now 16 points in back-to-back games.