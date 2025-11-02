Magic's Wendell Carter: Posts strong double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter collected 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-94 win over the Wizards.
Carter looked sharp on the offensive end, knocking down 70.0 percent of his tries from the field while continuing to find success from beyond the arc. The Duke product has now drilled two or more triples in three straight matchups. Carter hasn't been overly impressive in the scoring column so far this year, but he's come alive of late, posting 18 and now 16 points in back-to-back games.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Strong line in win•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Serviceable performance Friday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Nears double-double in win•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Double-doubles in win•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Efficient in limited run Saturday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Records double-double in defeat•