Carter recorded six points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 victory over the Pacers.

Although he didn't provide very much from a scoring standpoint, Carter pulled down a team-high 11 boards Wednesday. The 26-year-old has been a steady fantasy option at center, having closed out the month of December with averages 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest through 14 games.