Carter is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers with a right plantar fascia sprain.

Carter played in Friday's game versus the Bulls after missing Wednesday's contest due to a foot injury. The Magic are likely being cautious with the 23-year-old big man on the second night of a back-to-back, so fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he sits out Saturday. If Carter can't go against Indiana, his next opportunity to play will be Monday's game versus the Pacers.