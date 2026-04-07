Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota with a nasal fracture.
Carter didn't return to Monday's win over the Pistons due to the injury. His absence would free up a spot in the starting lineup, which would likely be filled by Goga Bitadze and also put him in the streaming mix.
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