Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Carter is dealing with a left ankle sprain that leaves his availability uncertain for the Magic's second half of the back-to-back Sunday. The center has started all 17 games this season, and if he's unable to go, Goga Bitadze would be the likely candidate to draw a spot start.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Double-doubles vs. Golden State•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Swats season-high four shots•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Pours in season-high 19 points•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Drops 12 in loss•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Posts strong double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Strong line in win•