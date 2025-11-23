default-cbs-image
Carter (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Carter is dealing with a left ankle sprain that leaves his availability uncertain for the Magic's second half of the back-to-back Sunday. The center has started all 17 games this season, and if he's unable to go, Goga Bitadze would be the likely candidate to draw a spot start.

