Carter produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 victory over the Heat.

Carter ended just two rebounds shy of posting what would've been his third consecutive double-double. The big man continues to find ways to produce on offense for the Magic, and it would be fair to say he's been performing as the team's third-best option behind the duo of Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane. Carter has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 games while reaching the 15-point mark six times in that span.