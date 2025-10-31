Carter closed with 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 123-107 win over Charlotte.

Carter put up a season-high 18 points in the win, helping the Magic improve to 2-4 on the season. Apart from a dud in his previous outing against Detroit in which he fouled out in 15 minutes, Carter has been solid this campaign. Through six games, he's averaging 10.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per contest.