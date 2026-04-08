Magic's Wendell Carter: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (questionable) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Carter was initially carrying a questionable tag due to a nasal fracture, but the big man will suit up and should handle his regular workload down low. Carter is averaging 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 19 appearances since the beginning of March.
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