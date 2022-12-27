Head coach Jamahl Mosley said Carter (foot) will remain on a minutes restriction during Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers.

Carter returned to action Friday following a month-long absence due to a foot injury, but he came off the bench and played just 19 minutes. Given Mosley's comments, the talented big man figures to see a similar role Tuesday, which should leave plenty of minutes available for Moritz Wagner and Bol Bol.

