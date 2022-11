Shayok registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes Sunday against Delaware.

Shayok couldn't quite lock in from beyond the arc, but he still managed to score in double figures for the second straight game. The 27-year-old continues to provide solid production for this Maine squad, averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists through eight matchups.