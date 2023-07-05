Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

The Trail Blazers extended a qualifying offer to Thybulle last week, so Portland will have an opportunity to match the Mavericks' offer sheet. The 26-year-old appeared in 71 games between the 76ers and Trail Blazers last year and averaged 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game.