Davis (calf) will play in Friday's game against the Lakes, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Davis is ready to return from a 14-game absence with a calf strain, and he's expected to have a minutes restriction, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports. The expectation is also that the superstar big man will sit out Saturday against the Clippers. Davis has averaged 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in five games this season.