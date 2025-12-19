Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Checks back in
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (undisclosed) has returned to Thursday's game against Detroit, per the television broadcast.
It's unclear why Davis made a quick stop in the locker room, but he's been cleared to check back in and will start the fourth quarter. He'll presumably be a full go the rest of the way.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Walks to locker room•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Getting green light Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Unavailable Monday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Goes through shootaround•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Iffy for Monday•