Davis produced 24 points (10-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 119-111 victory over Brooklyn.

Davis turned in arguably his best two-way performance of the season, recording his third double-double in the past five games, adding six combined steals and blocks. While the injury concerns are not going anywhere, Davis has once again reminded everyone just what he is capable of when healthy. In five games over the past two weeks, Davis has put up top 20 value, averaging 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks.