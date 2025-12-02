Davis supplied 32 points (13-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 131-121 win over the Nuggets.

After sitting out Saturday's win over the Clippers, Davis returned to the hardwood and put together a dominant showing. The star big man led all players in scoring and grabbed a team-high 13 boards en route to his fifth double-double across seven regular-season games. He has also swatted multiple shots in back-to-back games and is averaging 1.6 blocks per game thus far.