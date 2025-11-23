Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Doubtful for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Heat.
Davis is expected to miss his 14th consecutive contest due to a strained left calf, and the Mavericks will likely continue to take a cautious approach with the star big man. With the 32-year-old likely to join Dereck Lively (foot) on the sidelines, Daniel Gafford, Moussa Cisse and Naji Marshall are candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Out at least one week•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Out Friday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Listed as questionable•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Out Wednesday, could miss more time•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Questionable vs. Suns•