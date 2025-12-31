Davis (adductor) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the 76ers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Davis has missed the Mavericks' last two games due to right adductor soreness, though head coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday that he expects Davis to play about 30-34 minutes Thursday, per Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports. With the star big man expected to return, Dwight Powell should see a significant decline in playing time. In 10 appearances during December, Davis averaged 21.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes per game.