Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Getting green light Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) will play Thursday night against Detroit, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Davis will make his return to the hardwood after a one-game absence due to a calf issue. He was off to a strong start to December before being sidelined, averaging 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists , 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks in five appearances.
