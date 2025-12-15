Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) participated in Monday's morning shootaround, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Davis is currently listed as questionable on the official injury report, but it bodes well for his status that he was able to get some shots up Monday morning. Daniel Gafford (ankle), who is also listed as questionable, participated as well.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Iffy for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Dominates both ends in win•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Leads Dallas with 29 points•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Not listed on injury report•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Plans to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Dominant two-way performance•