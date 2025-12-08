Davis accumulated 29 points (14-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-109 win over Houston.

Davis was everywhere in this game and fantasy managers were likely thrilled to see him on the floor for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Davis had a two-point dud against the Thunder on Friday, but he bounced back in a big way to give the Mavericks their third win out of their last four games to improve to 9-16 on the season.