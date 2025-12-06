Davis said after Friday's loss to the Thunder that he was not concerned about his left knee and planned to play Saturday versus the Rockets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

It appears that Davis will be available for both games of this back-to-back set, and he'll be looking to bounce back after being held to just two points on 1-for-9 shooting in Friday's loss to the Thunder. Davis may have his minutes monitored Saturday night, but when he's active, he's a must-start player.