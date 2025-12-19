Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Probable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (illness) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Davis played through the illness during Thursday's win over Detroit and is likely to suit up Saturday. The star big man has appeared in six of Dallas' seven games this month, during which he has averaged 19.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30.7 minutes per contest.
