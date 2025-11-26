Davis (calf) will be listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

According to coach Jason Kidd, the Mavericks want to see how Davis responds to Wednesday's practice before a decision is made. Davis has missed the past 14 games for Dallas, but a return appears to be imminent. Friday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so at best, Davis will likely see action in just one of those games.