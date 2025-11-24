Davis (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

As expected, Davis will miss his 14th consecutive contest due to a left calf strain. On a more positive note, head coach Jason Kidd said he anticipates the 32-year-old will practice this week, according to Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site. The star big man's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Lakers. With Davis and Dereck Lively (foot) both sidelined, Naji Marshall, Daniel Gafford and Moussa Cisse are candidates for increased minutes.