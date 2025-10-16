Davis finished with 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 FT, 0-3 3Pt, nince rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 121-94 preseason win over the Lakers

Davis racked up a good number against his former team, and the big man's minutes ramped up to the kind of usage he'll see in the regular season. The increase is likely a conditioning move for the Mavericks, who need Davis to be at full strength right away when the regular season commences next week.