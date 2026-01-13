A second opinion revealed Davis (finger) won't require surgery, and he'll be re-evaluated in six weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Early indications were that Davis would go under the knife and miss multiple months. However, a second opinion was enough to convince Davis to rehab without a procedure. Still, he'll be sidelined for at least six weeks. meaning he likely won't be back until at least early March. Daniel Gafford, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse will handle center duties while Davis is sidelined.