Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Won't have surgery, out six weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
A second opinion revealed Davis (finger) won't require surgery, and he'll be re-evaluated in six weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Early indications were that Davis would go under the knife and miss multiple months. However, a second opinion was enough to convince Davis to rehab without a procedure. Still, he'll be sidelined for at least six weeks. meaning he likely won't be back until at least early March. Daniel Gafford, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse will handle center duties while Davis is sidelined.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Likely to miss several months•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Could miss months•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Fails to return•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Exits to locker room•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Logs 16-rebound double-double•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Swats five shots vs. Houston•