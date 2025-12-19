Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Another big line in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg chipped in 23 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 overtime victory over the Pistons.
It's safe to say that Flagg has found his rhythm at the NBA level, as he's in the midst of his best stretch of hoops. Over his last five games, he's been a third-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.6 blocks and 0.4 three-pointers on 48.3 percent shooting from the field.
