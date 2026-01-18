Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Game-time call for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Flagg has missed two straight contests while nursing a left ankle sprain but has a chance to return to the court Monday. His questionable tag is a clear improvement after being labeled as doubtful ahead of Saturday's matchup before ultimately being ruled out.
