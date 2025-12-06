Flagg closed with 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 132-111 loss to the Thunder.

Flagg entered this game averaging 27 points per game over his prior three contests, but he was held to 16 against the elite Oklahoma City defense. This year's top rookie pick is gaining confidence as the weeks pass. He's scored in double figures in every game but one this year, with the exception being his first matchup with the Thunder where he was held to two points in 31 minutes back in October.