Flagg posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Jazz.

Flagg certainly did his part in a tightly-contested matchup, recording double-digit rebounds for the first time since Dec. 18 while leading the team in scoring. This marks his fourth double-double through 37 appearances this season. Flagg got off to a slow start to January, totaling 22 points through his first two games, but he appears firmly back on track.