Flagg is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a back contusion.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft may have picked up the injury during the Mavericks' 121-114 loss to the 76ers on Saturday, when he played 37 minutes and finished with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block. If Flagg is unable to play Monday, then Max Christie (illness), Klay Thompson (knee), Naji Marshall and Caleb Martin would be in line for larger roles.