This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Questionable for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Flagg (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando.
Flagg has a chance to end an eight-game absence with a left mid-foot sprain. If the rookie No. 1 overall pick is cleared to play, fewer minutes would be available for Caleb Martin and Brandon Williams on Thursday.