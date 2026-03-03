Flagg (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Will Palaszczuk of Sports Radio WFNZ reports.

Flagg is still recovering from a left mid-foot sprain and will miss an eighth consecutive contest Tuesday. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, there's some optimism the rookie forward is nearing a return to action, and his next chance to play will come Thursday in Orlando. With Flagg sidelined, Caleb Martin and Brandon Williams are candidates for increased playing time.