Flagg racked up 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks across 41 minutes during Saturday's 138-131 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Flagg scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, though he went 1-for-8 from the field over the second half and overtime. He still finished as the Mavericks' third-leading scorer and finished second on the team in both rebounds and assists, falling two dimes shy from logging the first triple-double of his young NBA career. Flagg has averaged 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals over 31.7 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.