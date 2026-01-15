Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Won't go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Flagg has officially been ruled out for Thursday's clash due to a left ankle sprain. This will be his first absence since Nov. 19 and just his second of his rookie season. Flagg's next chance to return will arrive Saturday, also against Utah.
