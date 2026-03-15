Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
As expected, Gafford has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a second consecutive game. His absence Friday came during the second night of a back-to-back set, but now the big man is under the weather. His status for Monday's game in New Orleans is also in jeopardy. Marvin Bagley should continue to handle an increased role until Gafford is cleared to suit up again.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Carrying doubtful tag•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out Friday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Double-doubles in win•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Scores 21 points without missing•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Off injury report•