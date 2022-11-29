Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said that Walker is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors but will practice Wednesday, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After being signed Monday, Walker will likely need a few practices before being considered game-ready. The 32-year-old guard will likely compete with Frank Ntilikina for backup point guard minutes once he's ready to play. There is no set timetable for Walker's debut, but his next opportunity will be in Thursday's game against the Pistons.