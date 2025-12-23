Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Denver, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
As expected, Thompson will miss the second leg of Dallas' back-to-back set due to left knee soreness. He'll be joined on the sidelines by Max Christie (illness), leaving more minutes available for the likes of Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin and Jaden Hardy. Thompson's next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Warriors.
