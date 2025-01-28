Irving chipped in 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 130-108 victory over Washington.
The Mavericks took care of business early, allowing Irving to rest up down the stretch. Given his struggles with a back injury, that could increase the likelihood of him playing against the Pelicans on Wednesday -- the Mavericks tend to be cautious during back-to-back sets with their key players.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Game-high 36 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Leads on both ends in defeat•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Scores 25 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Good to go against OKC•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Won't play Wednesday•