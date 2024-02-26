Doncic (nose) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Doncic has been carrying probable tags for the last several games, but his nose hasn't seemed like much of an issue. In his most recent outing against the Pacers on Sunday, Doncic had 33 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes.
