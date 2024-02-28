Doncic accumulated 45 points (17-29 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, 14 assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 121-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

Doncic recorded team highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes during Tuesday's narrow loss to Cleveland. The superstar guard was one rebound shy of posting his 11th triple-double of 2023-24. Doncic is shooting a career-high 38.0 percent on 10.2 three-point attempts per contest this season.