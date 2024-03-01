Doncic (ankle) will play Friday against the Celtics, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic initially received a questionable tag but was trending in the right direction after participating in Dallas' morning shootaround. He should be full go Friday and has averaged 34.2 points, 11.0 assists, 9.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 36.7 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.