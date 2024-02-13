Doncic recorded 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, 15 assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over Washington.

Doncic had to leave Monday's game briefly after receiving stitches for a cut on his chin during the second half, but that was a minor injury that didn't affect his overall stat line. The star guard posted his ninth triple-double of the campaign, and he continues to make a significant impact on both ends of the court while operating as the engine that makes Dallas run on a game-to-game basis. Doncic is averaging 31.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game since the beginning of February.